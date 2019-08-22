Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
And we can expect more of the same on Saturday.
What can we expect as the month of August wraps up and we turn the page to September?
Check out this graphic from the National Weather Service.
Meteorological Fall looks to start off fairly fall-like across a huge chunk of the Great Plains and Midwest. Latest climate outlook favors below normal temperatures and below normal precipitation from the end of August into early September.