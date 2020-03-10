Noon update: Sunny and mild

Noon update: Sunny and mild

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.

There's a 40% chance of overnight rain.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 43 degrees.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News