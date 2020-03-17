Noon update: Sunny and mild

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 36 degrees. There's a 30% chance of rain overnight.

Rain is likely during the day Wednesday with a high near 50 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday night there is a 40% chance of rain. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 46 degrees.

