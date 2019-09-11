Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny and very humid this afternoon with a high near 86 degrees. Heat-index readings as high as the mid 90s will be felt across northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois.
Tonight, thunderstorms are expected to redevelop along a warm front across east central Iowa and far northwest Illinois. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall and damaging winds. This may lead to flash flooding in areas soaked from heavy rainfall over the past several days.
The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe storms across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois north of U.S. 30.
For the Quad-City metro area there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. tonight. Skies will be mostly clear with a low around 71 degrees.
On Thursday a strong cold front will sweep a line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, rapidly across the area. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. and before 1 a.m. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The main risk will be damaging winds but a brief spin-up tornado or two is possible. Heat-index values in the mid-90s can be expected Thursday afternoon with an overnight low around 63 degrees. New rainfall amounts three quarters and one inch possible are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.