Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 56 degrees.
Thursday brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night brings a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.