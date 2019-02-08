Try 1 month for 99¢
Snow

Here's your afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 11 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low around -3 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.

Saturday night brings a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight with a low around 17 degrees.

Snow is likely Sunday before 2 p.m. then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. The high will be near 28 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches is possible.

+1 
Flooding

• Area river levels

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags