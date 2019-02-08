Here's your afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 11 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around -3 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.
Saturday night brings a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight with a low around 17 degrees.
Snow is likely Sunday before 2 p.m. then a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. The high will be near 28 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches is possible.
Ice jams are impacting several rivers in our area. Additional ice jams are possible this weekend and next week in any open water, as temperatures remain below freezing. Interests along area rivers should pay closer attention to stage levels and future river forecasts. pic.twitter.com/g6QpUYmePd— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) February 8, 2019