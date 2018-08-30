Before the afternoon forecast let's take a look some National Weather Service statistics from storms earlier this week.
Numerous showers and thunderstorms tracked across eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois, and northeast Missouri during the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, August 28. Very heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging winds, and a tornado were reported with these storms.
A tornado touched down along the Scott/Clinton county border near Donahue, Iowa or south of Grand Mound, Iowa causing damage to trees, crops, and a home. Winds between 50 and 90 mph caused several downed power lines, power outages, and tree damage.
Rainfall totals between 2 and 4 inches were common along and south of I-80.
More about that tornado reported around Donahue:
Time: 7:09 p.m. to 7:14 p.m.
EF Rating: EF-0
Estimated peak winds: 80 mph
Path length: 4.1 miles
Maximum width: 25 yards
Summary: An EF-0 tornado touched down on the Clinton and Scott county lines. Minor damage to tree branches was mainly observed. The tornado then strengthened and caused damage to trees and a house. Toward the end of its path it caused damage mainly to corn.
Rainfall totals:
24-hour precipitation reports in inches, for eastern Iowa, northwest and west central Illinois between midnight and 9 a.m., Wednesday.
DeWitt: 3.40
Davenport 0.9 SSW: 2.95
Bettendorf 2.2 SE: 2.68
Camanche 1.2 W: 2.64
Bettendorf 1.6 WSW: 2.58
Eldridge 0.7 SSW: 2.52
Muscatine 2N: 2.50
Muscatine 1.4 N: 2.50
Le Claire LD14: 2.46
Eldridge 0.6 S: 2.45
Calamus 2.0 NE: 2.36
Davenport 0.9 WNW: 2.21
Davenport Arpt 5 N: 2.14
Park View 0.2 WSW: 2.00
Davenport 3.8 NNW: 1.89
Lowden: 1.54
Maquoketa 4W: 1.46
Delmar 2.3 NW: 1.36
Milan 8.8 SSW: 5.03
New Boston LD17: 4.80
Aledo 0.7 NNW: 4.45
Aledo: 4.16
Moline 0.9 N: 4.07
Coal Valley 1.9 SE: 3.90
Quad-City Arpt 3 S: 3.64
Geneseo 2.0 NW: 2.94
Kewanee 1 E: 2.75
Ill. City LD16 3 WNW: 2.60
For this afternoon, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies will a high near 77 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.
Friday there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 degrees.
Friday night will bring showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.