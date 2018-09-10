Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Summary

Good afternoon, Quad-Cities. Here is your National Weather Service forecast.

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees. North winds will be around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 52 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 78 degrees. Light south winds will increase to 5-10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 56 degrees. South winds will be around 5 mph.

Hazardous weather outlook:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
+1 
NWS: River levels

Area rivers are experiencing flooding. Please see the latest Flood Statements and Flood Warnings for details.

• Monitor area river levels

0
0
0
0
0

Tags