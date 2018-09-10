Good afternoon, Quad-Cities. Here is your National Weather Service forecast.
This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 74 degrees. North winds will be around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 52 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 78 degrees. Light south winds will increase to 5-10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 56 degrees. South winds will be around 5 mph.
Hazardous weather outlook:
Area rivers are experiencing flooding. Please see the latest Flood Statements and Flood Warnings for details.