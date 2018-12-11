Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees.
Tonight there's a slight chance of sleet between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a steady temperature around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday there is a 20 percent chance of snow before 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 36 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.