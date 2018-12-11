Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees.

+1 
NWS: Freezing drizzle

Tonight there's a slight chance of sleet between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a steady temperature around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday there is a 20 percent chance of snow before 9 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 36 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.

