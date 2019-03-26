Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust to as high as 30 mph.
There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Here's the Hazardous Weather Outlook for the rest of the week from the NWS.
• Widespread moderate to major flooding continues on most area rivers.
• Southerly winds will gust between 30 to 35 mph on Wednesday, with the potential for gusts around 40 mph along and north of a line from Dubuque to Cedar Rapids to Sigourney. The higher gusts could lead to difficult travel conditions for high profile vehicles, especially on west to east roads.
• Additionally, if a grassland fire were to ignite Wednesday afternoon, it would spread quickly through the cured, dry vegetation.
• Widespread moderate to heavy rain is possible late this week, which could exacerbate the ongoing river flooding. Most of the rain will fall Friday and Friday night. The risk for an inch or more of rain is highest south of U.S 30 and increases more to the south of Interstate 80.
• The rain may change to snow over the northern and northwest outlook area Friday night. It is too early to determine if wet accumulations are possible.
• Moderate to major flooding of many areas rivers will continue into next week.