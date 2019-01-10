Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 28 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.
Friday will see increasing clouds along with a high near 34 degrees.
Snow is expected to arrive after midnight with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible. The low will be around 26 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday will see about 2 inches of new snow with a high near 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday night has a 30 percent chance of snow before midnight with a low around 26 degrees.