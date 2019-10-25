Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
For Saturday there is a 50% chance of rain after 1 p.m. and a high near 55 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Saturday night brings another 50% chance of rain before 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 40 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.
The end is really near. The flood warning in effect for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities will expire Tuesday morning. The Mississippi currently is at 15.4 feet and slowly falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday.