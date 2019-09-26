Today will be sunny with a high near 73 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees. South winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between three-quarters to an inch. The high will be near 75 degrees. South winds will gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The low will be around 57 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
A Flood Warning now in effect for the Rock River in Moline is set to expire Friday morning. The Rock is currently at 12.42 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to fall below stage Friday morning.
With the anticipated heavy rains expected to arrive Friday afternoon expect some flash flooding of area streams.