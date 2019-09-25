Here's your afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will become northwest. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 60 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.