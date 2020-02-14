Noon update: Sunny with a Saturday warmup

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny with a high near 18 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. West winds between 5 to 10 mph will become south.

Tonight there will be increasing clouds with a temperature rising to around 21 by 5 a.m. Wind-chill values as low as zero. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday there's a slight chance of rain and snow before 3 p.m., a slight chance of rain between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. South winds will produce gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 24 degrees.

