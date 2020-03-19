Noon update: Thunderstorms and flood watches

You might want to consider social distancing yourself from the weather this afternoon as showers and thunderstorms are a definite possibility.

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible this afternoon and evening with a high near 61 degrees. Southeast winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight rain and thunderstorms are likely before 3 a.m. then a slight chance of rain between 3 a.m and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a temperature falling to around 32 degrees by 10 a.m. It will be breezy with a northwest wind around 20 to 25 mph producing gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 22 degrees.