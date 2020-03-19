Noon update: Thunderstorms and flood watches

You might want to consider social distancing yourself from the weather this afternoon as showers and thunderstorms are a definite possibility.
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible this afternoon and evening with a high near 61 degrees. Southeast winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight rain and thunderstorms are likely before 3 a.m. then a slight chance of rain between 3 a.m and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a temperature falling to around 32 degrees by 10 a.m. It will be breezy with a northwest wind around 20 to 25 mph producing gusts as high as 40 mph.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 22 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt, the Cedar River near Conesville and the Rock River in Moline until further notice.
Flood stage at the Wapsi is 11 feet with minor flooding possible. The Wapsi is forecasted to rise above flood stage Friday night and continue rising to 11.4 feet Saturday morning.
Flood stage at the Rock is 12 feet with minor flooding possible. The Rock is forecasted to rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising to 12.3 feet Monday morning.
Flood stage at the Cedar is 13 feet with minor flooding is possible. The Cedar is forecasted to rise above flood stage Sunday and continue rising to 14.1 feet Thursday morning.
The forecast for the rivers are based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.