Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. with a high near 81 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and one-half inch possible.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The overnight low will be around 69 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.