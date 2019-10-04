Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
This afternoon will be partly sunny with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.
Saturday: Occasional showers and a thunderstorm are possible after 7 a.m. with a high temp near 62 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90%. with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The overnight low will be around 48 degrees.
Sunday: Temperatures will reach a high near 64 degrees with a low around 46 degrees.
Some area rivers and streams have or are spilling out other of their banks.