NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

This afternoon will be partly sunny with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 50 degrees.

Saturday: Occasional showers and a thunderstorm are possible after 7 a.m. with a high temp near 62 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90%. with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The overnight low will be around 48 degrees.

Sunday: Temperatures will reach a high near 64 degrees with a low around 46 degrees.

Some area rivers and streams have or are spilling out other of their banks.

Area river levels

