Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The daily high will be near 70 degrees. It will be breezy with an east wind between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.
Tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely with a low around 56 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday showers are likely before 8 a.m. Skies will be cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 55 by 5 p.m. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph becoming will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.