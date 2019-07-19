Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
The low temperature in Moline, IL this morning was only 81 degrees! If the temperatures there remains above 81 degrees through 1 AM CDT(12 AM CST) tonight, this will be a new #Record Warm Low for July 19. The current record is 80 set in 2011. #IAWX #ILWX #HEAT— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) July 19, 2019
That Excessive Heating Warning for the Quad-City region remains in effect until 7 p.m., Saturday.
It will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 97 degrees this afternoon and heat-index values as high as 113.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 79 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees and a low around 72 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 107 degrees.
Saturday night showers and thunderstorms are likely after 2 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.