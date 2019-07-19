{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Heat

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

That Excessive Heating Warning for the Quad-City region remains in effect until 7 p.m., Saturday.

NWS: Tips

It will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 97 degrees this afternoon and heat-index values as high as 113.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 79 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and hot with a high near 96 degrees and a low around 72 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 107 degrees.

Saturday night showers and thunderstorms are likely after 2 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

