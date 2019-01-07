Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Summary

This afternoon there's a chance of rain before 5 p.m., then a chance of sprinkles after 5 p.m. with a high near 55 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 10 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 36 degrees. West winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and windy with a high near 40 degrees. Winds will be between 25 to 30 mph with gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and breezy with a low around 18 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

