Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
This afternoon: There's a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. The high will be near 59 degrees. Southeast winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms likely before 4 a.m., then a slight chance of thunderstorms after 5 a.m. The low will be around 51 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Thursday: There's a 40 percent chance of showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to near 59 degrees by 10 a.m., then falling to around 47 degrees the remainder of the day. It will be breezy with a southwest wind between 15 to 25 mph gusting as high as 40 mph.
Thursday night: There's a chance of rain before 3 a.m. then a slight chance of rain and snow. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. It will be breezy with a southwest wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.