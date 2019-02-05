Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
First off, a National Weather Service Ice Storm Warning for the Quad-City region is in effect until 6 a.m., Wednesday.
Here are the details:
"A winter storm will spread freezing rain and sleet across the area this afternoon and tonight. Ice accumulations over one quarter inch are likely across most of eastern Iowa, northern and west central Illinois, and far northeast Missouri.
"Snow and sleet accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch are expected west of a line from roughly Stockton, Illinois to Sigourney, Iowa.
"There is the potential that the band of higher ice accumulations may shift a little further north. Pay attention to future forecasts."
Summary: Ice Storm Warning
• WHAT: Significant icing expected. Total ice and sleet accumulations of two tenths to four tenths of an inch expected.
• WHERE: Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
• WHEN: From noon today to 6 a.m., Wednesday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: An Ice Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice accumulation will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Snapped power lines and falling tree branches are also possible.
This afternoon ...
Sleet likely between 2p.m. to 3 p.m., then freezing rain mixed with sleet. Today's high will be near 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Total daytime sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Tonight: Freezing rain likely before 2 a.m. with a low around 27 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A slight chance of freezing rain before 11 a.m., a slight chance of rain or freezing rain between 11 a.m. and noon., then a chance of rain after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected.
Wednesday night: Freezing rain, possibly mixed with rain, before midnight with a low around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.
The Rock River in Moline, Wapsipinicon River in DeWitt and the Maquoketa River in Maquoketa have all risen above flood stage with flood warnings in effect.