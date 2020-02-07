Noon update: Weekend snow and rain likely

Noon update: Weekend snow and rain likely

NWS: Summary

Here are the afternoon and weekend forecasts from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly cloudy this afternoon with a high near 33 degrees.

There is a a 30% chance of snow before 9 p.m. The overnight low will be around 22 degrees.

Saturday: It will be partly sunny with a high near 29 degrees. There's a 40% chance of snow after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 23 degrees.

Sunday: Snow is likely before noon with rain and snow likely between noon and 2 p.m., then rain likely after 2 p.m. It will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday night: Rain is likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

