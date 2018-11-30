Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50 percent chance of rain after 3 a.m. with patchy fog between midnight and 4 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a temperature rising to around 39 degrees by 5 a.m. East winds will produce gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday rain with thunderstorms are possible after noon. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. The high will be near 41 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night rain likely before midnight along with patchy fog. The overnight low will be around 36 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.