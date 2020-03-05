Noon update: Wind advisory and red flag warning

Here's the afternoon forecast for the Quad-City region. Take note of the National Weather Service wind advisory and red flag warning
This afternoon will be windy with a south wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming west at 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The afternoon high will be near 51 degrees.
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.
WHAT: West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: Until 6 p.m.
IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Between U.S. 30 and Interstate 80, there will be an elevated risk of grassland fires this afternoon due to high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
You have free articles remaining.
And for Louisa County in Iowa and Mercer County in Illinois there is a Red Flag Warning in effect until 6 p.m.
It states: "Very strong winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will combine with dried vegetation and low humidity levels to create an extreme fire danger this afternoon."
Timing: Noon until 6 p.m.
Winds: West to Northwest at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Relative Humidity: As low as 25%.
Temperatures: In the lower to mid 50s.
GFDI: Extreme.
Impacts: If these conditions develop, fires could easily and very quickly get out of control and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning would not be recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and mild temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Tonight will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 45 mph.
Friday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. North winds at 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.