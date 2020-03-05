Noon update: Wind advisory and red flag warning

Here's the afternoon forecast for the Quad-City region. Take note of the National Weather Service wind advisory and red flag warning

This afternoon will be windy with a south wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming west at 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The afternoon high will be near 51 degrees.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

WHAT: West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: Until 6 p.m.

IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Between U.S. 30 and Interstate 80, there will be an elevated risk of grassland fires this afternoon due to high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And for Louisa County in Iowa and Mercer County in Illinois there is a Red Flag Warning in effect until 6 p.m.