Noon update: Wind, snow keeps things blustery

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

We start off with a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service. It reads: "A wintry mix of light snow, light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will affect the area until the mix transitions back to all light snow by mid afternoon. This may produce some light icing and slick spots on untreated and elevated surfaces."

There's a 50% chance of snow with a high near 33 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight will see a 40% chance of snow. It will be cloudy and breezy with a steady temperature around 28 degrees. West winds between 20 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 22 degrees. West winds will produce gusts as high as 30 mph.

New Year's Day will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

