Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Snow is likely before 5 p.m. with patchy blowing snow after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 27 degrees by 4 p.m. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight there's a 40 percent chance of snow before 8 p.m. with patchy blowing snow before 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 9 degrees with wind -hill values as low as -5 degrees thanks to west winds that will gust as high as 40 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 28 degrees, a low around 25 degrees and a wind-chill value as low as -5 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.