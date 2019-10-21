Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory will go into effect from midnight until 3 p.m., Tuesday, for the Quad-City region.
WHAT: West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois.
WHEN: From midnight tonight to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and create travel difficulties for high profile vehicles on north south roads. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Showers likely before 1 p.m. with a temperature falling to 58 degrees by 5 p.m. East winds will become southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 44 degrees. Southwest winds around 20 mph could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 53 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind around 25 mph gusting as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 37 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.