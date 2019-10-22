Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
A Wind Advisory for the Quad-City region continues until 3 p.m.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with frequent gusts to 45 mph can be expected for portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois until 3 p.m.
These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and create travel difficulties for high profile vehicles on north south roads. Small tree limbs could be blown down.
These winds will gradually reduce in strength through the late morning and into the afternoon.
This afternoon will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.
Wednesday will see increasing clouds with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 38 degrees.