Noon update: Winter storm warning in effect for region

The Quad-City region is now under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. Saturday.
We can expect widespread accumulating snow and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain at times through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are likely, along with ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch.
Very strong northwest winds gusting to 40 to 45 mph will lead to blowing and drifting snow Saturday with greatly reduced visibility. These winds will combine with falling temperatures to produce wind chills down to 10 below zero to 20 below zero during the evening hours Saturday.
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Snow likely after noon with patchy blowing snow after 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 100% with total daytime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. The high will be near 27 degrees. Southeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
Tonight there will be snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 4 a.m., rain between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m, then rain possibly mixed with snow after 5 a.m. Also look out for patchy blowing snow before 11 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch and new snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
The temperature will rise to around 33 degrees by 4 a.m. It will be breezy with winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
Saturday there is a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 9 a.m., then a chance of snow between 9 a.m. and noon. Also, patchy blowing snow after 10 a.m. It will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 12 degrees by 5 p.m. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees. West winds of 15 to 20 mph will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday night: Look out for patchy blowing snow before 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 0 degrees and wind chill values as low as -15 degrees. It will be blustery with a northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high near 6 degrees and a low around -1 degree.