Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
First off, a revised Winter Weather Advisory.
The advisory states: "Snow will gradually spread into the area from southwest to northeast from the morning today, through tonight. In addition, it will transition to a wintry mix late Thursday afternoon and night. The main axis for accumulating snow is expected from just south of Des Moines to just south of Peoria.
"Either side of this line snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches can be expected. By late Thursday afternoon the snow will mix with freezing drizzle and then turn into a light snow and freezing drizzle mix Thursday night. Slick roads will develop during the day Thursday and continue through sunrise Friday that will impact travel."
The Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect from 4 p.m., today, to 6 a.m., Friday.
Summary
• Snow followed by mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.
• Portions of east central Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois.
• Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
This afternoon snow is likely after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight snow is likely before 2 a.m. then snow likely mixed with freezing rain. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 25 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday there's a slight chance of freezing drizzle before 9 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.