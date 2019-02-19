Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be partly sunny with a high near 27 degrees.
A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad-City region goes into effect at 9 p.m. and continues until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Areas west of Iowa City are looking at a Winter Storm Warning.
According to the advisory:
"An area of low pressure will track from Oklahoma to the Upper Mississippi Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday, pulling Gulf moisture northward into Iowa and Illinois. Widespread precipitation will develop Tuesday night and begin as snow. The snow could become moderate to heavy at times, especially west of the Mississippi River. A warm southerly flow aloft may result in a changeover to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain from early Wednesday morning into the afternoon. However, there is uncertainty on exactly where this transition zone sets up. The best chances for a period of sleet and freezing rain before the precipitation comes to an end is southeast of a line from Freeport to Iowa City."
Summary
• WHAT: Snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest west of the Mississippi River. Ice accumulations of a glazing to around a tenth of an inch. Highest ice accumulations expected in the counties along and south of U.S. 34.
• WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
• WHEN: From 9 p.m. until 3 p.m., Wednesday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, is likely Wednesday before noon, with a chance of rain in the afternoon. The high for the day will be near 35 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.
Wednesday night will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 19 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.