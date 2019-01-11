Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
A Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad-City region will go into effect at midnight and continue until 6 p.m., Saturday.
According to the advisory, "A developing storm system over the southern Plains will move across the lower Mississippi River Valley today through Saturday.
"This system will spread light to sometimes moderate snow across much of the Mississippi River Valley beginning this evening, which may create travel difficulties into the early weekend.
"Snowfall totals will range from around 2-4 inches along the I-80 corridor, to 4-6 inches along and south of the Iowa 34 corridor."
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
This afternoon will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees.
Tonight snow is likely after 1 a.m. The low will be around 27 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
For Saturday the chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new snow accumulation of around 2 inches. The high will be near 33 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.