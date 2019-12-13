Noon update: Wintry mix possible tonight

The National Weather Service says there is only a slight chance for drizzle and snow today for the Quad-Cities when two storm systems move across the area this afternoon and tonight.

These storm systems will bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the area including a brief period of freezing rain or drizzle mainly late tonight. Accumulation of ice is not anticipated at this time.

But a period of accumulating snow is possible for parts of Q-C region Sunday night and Monday. The best chances for 1 inch or more of snow is along and south of a line from Princeton, Illinois to Fairfield, Iowa. There is the potential for several inches, however confidence is low on the exact amounts at this time.

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of drizzle and snow after 5 p.m. today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.