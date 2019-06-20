Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
The afternoon will be partly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 61 degrees. There's a 30% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.
Friday brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The chance of rain increases to 80% in the evening hours. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.