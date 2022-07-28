Normal temps and dew points expected for Bix 7, but hot air expected over the QC next week

Cooler than normal weather patterns continue to dominate over the Quad-City region as race day for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 approaches.

There is a 30% chance of showers this morning mainly before 8 a.m. But the skies will eventually clear, with the high reaching about 81 degrees with a northwest wind blowing at 5-10 mph, said meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport.

The high Thursday night is expected to drop to the lower 50s.

“Friday is the choice day, by far,” Speck said. “The high is expected to be 81 degrees with dew points of about 55-56 degrees.”

The low Friday night is expected to drop to 60 degrees, he said.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

The normal high temperature for the Quad-Cities this time of year is 85 degrees.

The high temperature for race day, Saturday is expected to be 85 degrees, “right where we are supposed to be,” with dew points of about 60, Speck said.

Sunday’s high also is expected to be about 85 degrees with dew points in the middle 60s, he added.

But it appears hot weather will be returning to the Quad-City region by Wednesday as a dome of hot air moves up from the south.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the Midwest, but in particular Iowa and Illinois, will be the epicenter of that dome of heat that could send daytime high temperatures up to and maybe over the 100-degree mark by Wednesday.

“The general trend has been up,” Speck said late Wednesday. “When I first looked at the forecast for Wednesday the temperature expected was 91 degrees. The forecast is for 94 now.

“The Canadian Model has 94 but there is some blended guidance that has Wednesday’s temperature closer to 100, so I expect the forecast will be going up,” he added.

“There’s pretty high confidence will be getting close to 100 on Wednesday,” Speck said.

The worst of the hot weather will be to the south of the Quad-Cities, he said, but the bottom line is it will be hot in the Quad-Cities with high temperatures well above normal.

How long the hot air stays around is virtually impossible to forecast this far out, he added.

“One model has a shunt of northwesterly flow coming next weekend, but that’s one model,” Speck said. “The European Model keeps that high over the area through the next weekend. So I couldn’t hold my breath for any kind of relief anytime soon.

“I hope the ACs are charged up,” he added.

Forecasts should become clearer as Wednesday approaches and the heat begins to settle in, he said.