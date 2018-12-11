MUSCATINE — A North Liberty man was found guilty on Tuesday in Muscatine County District Court of three counts of attempt to commit murder.
The jury of six men and six women returned its verdict against Justin DeWitt, 38, following a two-day trial that included videos of him discussing a murder-for-hire scheme with an undercover state police office. The trial only took two days.
DeWitt was being held in the Muscatine County Jail on earlier charges from Johnson County when law enforcement officers said they received a report from a jail informant claiming DeWitt was seeking a hitman to kill witnesses in that Johnson County case.
According to testimony during this week’s trial and previous reports, DeWitt wanted a former business associate, the associate’s former wife and a state police officer killed to prevent their testimony in the Johnson County case. In that case, DeWitt was facing four counts of attempted murder and four counts of solicitation to commit murder for seeking the deaths of two adults and two children.
In the videos that were played Monday in Muscatine County District Court, DeWitt and undercover officer Matthew Allers, a special agent for the Iowa Department of Public Safety, discussed the potential murders and a $500 down payment that DeWitt was to provide to a fictional hitman.
DeWitt was also heard on the video describing vehicles and tools that could be taken from the victims’ home to cover the remaining cost for the murders.
In his opening statement, Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren called the murder plan terrifying and direct.
“Thankfully law enforcement intercepted,” he said.
In his opening statement on Monday, defense attorney Jeffrey Powell, Coralville suggested his client was not guilty and that instead of intercepting a murder plan, the law enforcement officers had invented it themselves.
Online court records indicate that in June DeWitt entered a plea agreement in Johnson County in which he pleaded guilty to those charges and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He now faces up to 25 years without the possibility of probation and would be required to serve a minimum of 70 percent of any sentence.
Muscatine County Clerk of Court Heidi McDonough said Tuesday that DeWitt remains in custody in the Muscatine County Jail without bond. She said DeWitt’s sentencing for his most recent conviction is set for Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. in Muscatine County District Court.
Attempt to commit murder is a class "B" felony punishable by imprisonment for a term not to exceed 25 years. There is a mandatory minimum term of 17.5 years before parole eligibility. It will be up to the sentencing judge to determine whether the counts will be served concurrently or consecutively with each other and with the sentence DEWITT has already received in Johnson County. DEWITT was previously sentenced to a total term of not to exceed 35 years with a 17.5 year mandatory minimum for his conduct in the original case.
"I would like to thank the jury for their efforts in this case" Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren stated in his release. "This verdict was justice served. I would also like to compliment the special agents who investigated the case. They gave me the evidence I needed to make a compelling presentation to the jury."