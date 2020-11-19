 Skip to main content
North Scott captures state football championship
  • Updated
111920-qc-spt-ns-harlan-football-007

North Scott's Grant Moeller (21) celebrates beating Harlan during the Class 3A state championship game at the UNI-Dome Thursday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Cedar Falls.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The North Scott High School football team took no shortcuts in reaching the top of the mountain Thursday night.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down its season for a period of time in September and outlasting three consecutive state-ranked opponents in the final minutes, the Lancers overcame it all in 2020.

North Scott completed the journey with a convincing 30-6 victory over second-ranked Harlan in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game at the UNI-Dome. It is the first state title for the Lancers in football and the first for a Quad-Cities metro program since Bettendorf in 2007.

“We overcame a lot this year,” North Scott quarterback Carter Markham said, “but there is no greater feeling in the world than this.”

The Lancers (9-1) intercepted Harlan quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer seven times and outscored the Cyclones 24-0 in the second half.

The only disappointment for North Scott coach Kevin Tippet was not having the community in attendance to celebrate the breakthrough moment.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation earlier this week that allowed just two tickets per student-athlete for high school sporting events. As a result, there were fewer than 300 fans in attendance.

“I’m hoping back home Lancer Nation had a lot of fun tonight,” Tippet said. “The biggest regret is we couldn’t celebrate this with our community. I’m happy for our kids and parents, but we have a tremendous community that supports us.

“This is an awesome moment, but it would have been nice for them to be here with us.”

