North Scott residents are invited to try it again — create a human chain in honor of National Night Out that stretches from Eldridge to Long Grove.
The Remembrance Chain will be at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6 on the bike path connecting the two north Scott County communities. Hosted by the North Scott Community Enhancement, organizers want to see 2,600 people or more. Teams, organizations, school groups, civic groups, families and others are encouraged to participate.
"We didn't know what to expect last year and 2,000 people showed up," said April Rus, North Scott Community Enhancement president. "We had some gaps (in the line). This year our goal is 2,600. That would line the whole mile and a half."
Plans are for the participants to link hands and hold them downward as Tri-City Drones flies a drone from one end of the bike path to the other to capture photographs. On its return flight, participants will raise their linked hands into the air in remembrance of loved ones they have lost.
"We're gearing it to the young North Scott students, who have died, but really it is for people who want to come and remember anyone," Rus said.
The event has been organized by the enhancement project, a grass-roots organization focused on community improvement across North Scott, and Long Grove Mayor Mike Limberg. It is being held in conjunction with the National Night Out.
Rus said additional activities have been planned for this year, including chalk drawings in memory of loved ones. "Someone just did this on their own last year, I don't even know who to credit," she said, adding the organizers now are providing buckets of sidewalk chalk along the route for people to leave messages.
After the human chain is formed, participants can go to Eldridge's Sheridan Meadows Park to meet members of the Scott County Sheriff's Department's SWAT team, which will have equipment on display, McGruff, the crime-fighting dog and enjoy other festivities. Free food will be served by the Eldridge and Long Grove Lions Clubs. Other activities will include a bounce house, live entertainment by North Scott's Angela Meyer and a family-friendly movie at dusk.
The North Scott Optimist Club will line the path with flags. Other key sponsors includes White Crane of Eldridge and North Scott Community Schools, which donated buses.
For more information, contact Rus at 563-676-0061.