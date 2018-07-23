The recreational path that connects Long Grove and Eldridge will unite the two communities on Aug. 7.
That's when residents from across North Scott are asked to join one another in lining the path in a sign of unity. The gathering part of observances nationwide of the National Night Out — an event hosted each year to build communities and promote police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer.
"We're trying to get as many people as possible to line up between Eldridge and Long Grove," said April Rus, the president and a founder of the North Scott Community Enhancement Project. The newly formed non-profit is partnering with Long Grove Mayor Michael Limberg to host the first-time effort.
Organizers estimate they will need 2,640 people — with arms outstretched — to line the whole path between the communities.
"We're going to create a human chain of us linking hands," said Rus. During the line-up, a drone provided by Davenport-based Tri-City Drone Services will fly over to capture video of the crowd.
"At first, we're going to hold our hands downward. Then when the drone flies back we're going to put our hands toward the sky in recognition of all the North Scott kids we have lost," she said of the recent deaths of North Scott young people. "It is not only to honor those who died recently, but it will represent all those who have passed away."
According to Limberg, the event began as Long Grove's National Night Out event to bring the community and law enforcement together to show community support. But after he reached out to Rus and the North Scott enhancement project, the event kept growing.
"We thought how cool it would be to tie in this human chain in this event," he said, adding that youth groups, service clubs, sports teams and others all are getting involved.
Limberg and Eldridge Mayor Marty O'Boyle will be situated in the middle of the lineup to show unity.
The event also will include a teacher school supply drive for North Scott teachers. Participants are asked to drop off supplies at any of the three Red Tables set along the path. The North Scott enhancement project launched in June with a Red Table block party after its founders, all North Scott residents, had a discussion about community building at one of the Quad-Cities Big Table events.
Limberg knows "it's a tall order" to pull together 2,640 people. In fact, Long Grove's population is shy of 900, he said, adding "Anybody from North Scott is invited. "
Rus also thinks it is ambitious goal, but the event already is getting support from area law enforcement, service clubs and businesses. "I'm not sure we'll make the whole bike path, but it will be a good chunk."