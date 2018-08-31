A 12-year-old boy who brought a loaded handgun to North Scott Junior High on Friday has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, authorities say.
Eldridge Police Chief David Kopatich said in a statement the department responded to the school early Friday morning. No shots were fired, and a teacher at the school disarmed the child before police arrived, according to the statement.
The boy, who was not named by authorities, is being held at the Scott County Juvenile Detention facility, police said.
In an email sent out Friday morning, school officials alerted parents to a lock down at the junior high school. They noted everyone was safe and asked parents “not come to school or call as we process the situation with students and staff.”
“Our administration is working with law enforcement to ensure the situation is being handled thoroughly,” the email said. “Administration, law enforcement, and counselors will be visiting every junior high classroom to ensure our students feel safe.”
No additional details were immediately available from the Eldridge Police Department, which is handling the investigation.
Late Friday morning, authorities from the Scott County Sheriff's Office and Eldridge police were present in the school's parking lot.
Several children were seen leaving the school with their parents. Among them was Chase Wheeler, a seventh-grader at North Scott Junior High, who said he was in the classroom when the boy pulled out a gun. Frightened from the episode, he called his mother to pick him up from school.
Amy Wheeler, his mother, was at a nearby gas station when she got the call, and started “freaking out.” She questioned how the boy got a gun in the first place.
“It’s a crazy world out here,” she said.