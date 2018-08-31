North Scott Junior High School is on lockdown this morning.
Here is the email message sent to parents from the North Scott School District.
North Scott Community,
"We want all of you to know that North Scott Junior High is on lockdown at this time. Everyone is safe and we ask you please not come to school or call as we process the situation with students and staff. We did have a student bring a gun to the junior high. The student is in custody and the gun has been secured. Our administration is working with law enforcement to ensure the situation is being handled thoroughly. Administration, law enforcement, and counselors will be visiting every junior high classroom to ensure our students feel safe. After lockdown we will continue our normal day at the junior high. Thank you for your understanding."
North Scott Administration
UPDATE: The incident prompted Pleasant Valley School officials to send out the following email to parents.
Dear Pleasant Valley Families,
"Within the last half hour we became aware that North Scott Junior High was placed on lockdown due to a student bringing a weapon to school. We understand the student is in custody and the weapon has been secured. By all information we have received, no one was injured. We will keep you updated as additional information becomes available.
"As always, be reminded that our best defense against any and all such situations is to promote and sustain the importance of good relationships and the responsibility that all members of our community have to report to law enforcement or school officials any concerning behavior or actions.
"Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns."
Jim Spelhaug - spelhaugjim@pleasval.k12.ia.us
Brian Strusz - struszb@pleasval.k12.ia.us
This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.
