North Scott Rotary has announced plans to distribute $48,000 in grants for community organizations serving Scott County.
The service club will award a total of $33,000 in Community Needs Grants as well as up to $15,000 for one Community Impact Grant. Non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply.
Rotary President Jeff Ashcraft said the grant funding is the result of the club's record-breaking auction fundraiser held last fall.
It marks the second year the club has offered the impact grant. Last year's grant funded a new sensory garden for Neil Armstrong School in Eldridge. The garden, which will be built this year, is designed to provide a calm, quiet space for students with special needs to experience nature, he said.
Organizations may apply for up to $3,000 through the Community Needs Grant program.
Ashcraft said preference is given to funding a new program or project for the community grants, but the impact grant could be a "bricks and mortar" project. Preference also is give to organizations based in or serving Scott County.
The Rotary club has funded more than 120 grant recipients and supported a range of activities that serve youth, seniors, athletics, housing programs, schools, churches, the arts and more.
Applications are available at northscottrotary.org. The deadline to apply is March 22.