Try 3 months for $3

North Scott Rotary has announced plans to distribute $48,000 in grants for community organizations serving Scott County. 

The service club will award a total of $33,000 in Community Needs Grants as well as up to $15,000 for one Community Impact Grant. Non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply.

Rotary President Jeff Ashcraft said the grant funding is the result of the club's record-breaking auction fundraiser held last fall.

It marks the second year the club has offered the impact grant. Last year's grant funded a new sensory garden for Neil Armstrong School in Eldridge. The garden, which will be built this year, is designed to provide a calm, quiet space for students with special needs to experience nature, he said. 

Organizations may apply for up to $3,000 through the Community Needs Grant program. 

Ashcraft said preference is given to funding a new program or project for the community grants, but the impact grant could be a "bricks and mortar" project. Preference also is give to organizations based in or serving Scott County.  

The Rotary club has funded more than 120 grant recipients and supported a range of activities that serve youth, seniors, athletics, housing programs, schools, churches, the arts and more. 

Applications are available at northscottrotary.org. The deadline to apply is March 22. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags