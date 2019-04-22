Two dozen projects are receiving a financial boost from the Rotary Club of North Scott, including summer school lunches, free books, park benches, youth summer programs, school therapy dogs and learning materials for physically and intellectually impaired students.
The club, along with its board of directors and Community Needs Committee, announced it has awarded $35,366 in Community Needs Grants.
The committee selected 26 recipients from more than 100 applications. They represent schools, non-profits, parks and other projects in communities across Scott County.
The North Scott Rotary Club also increased its original $33,000 budget to serve more community organizations.
The new recipients join more than 120 past grant recipients.
Organizations and their grants are: Davenport North High School Project Lit, $600; Davenport Williams Intermediate School, $200; Davenport North High School, $1,000; North Scott Alan Shepard 3rd Grade, $500; North Scott Junior High Archery Program, $1,250; North Scott Junior High Therapy Dog, $1,500; North Scott John Glenn Therapy Dog, $1,500; North Scott Alan Shepard Autism Program, $2,000; North Scott Alan Shepard Therapy Dog, $1,500; North Scott High School & Junior High Special Education Department, $1,716; Scott County Library System, $1,000; Safer Foundation, $2,500; WQPT PBS Western Illinois University, $500; Handicapped Development Center, $3,000; Project Renewal, $3,000; GiGi’s Playhouse, QC $1,000; Jordan’s Joy, $1,500; Child Abuse Council, $1,000; Walcott Heart and Hands 1,400; Park View Park Board, $2,000; Princeton Park Board, $1,400; Feed Our Children, $3,000; Saint Paul’s Wyldlife, $600; North High School National Honor Society, $200; Alzheimer Association, $500; and Genesis Foundation, $1,000.