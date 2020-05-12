North Scott Rotary donates to food banks, others

The Rotary Club of North Scott has awarded grants of $5,000 to the River Bend Foodbank, Davenport, and $1,600 to the Food Bank of Iowa, to help with the greater need brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club also has set aside $9,200 for a COVID-19 response Impact Grant.
Other recently announced grants:
Camp Shalom: To support a summer camp for refugee youth, associated with Tapestry Farms. $1,000.
Genesis Health Services Foundation: GO PEDS outpatient pediatric therapy language and literacy development. $1,250.
North Scott School District: To support Circles Curriculum for Special Needs to teach relationship boundaries, interpersonal skills, and relationship-specific social skills curriculum for individuals with intellectual disabilities. $1,800.
Project Renewal: To provide youth participants in grades K-12 with opportunities for experiential learning at Summer Youth Program 2020 at Health Science Adventure Camp at St. Ambrose and Nahant Marsh. $3,000.
Family Resources: Vent hood that will meet fire code at Domestic Violence Shelter. $3,000.
John Glenn Elementary, North Scott: Makerspace program which provides space where students can make, learn and explore using high tech to no tech tools. $1,500.
Empower House: To purchase a commercial grade washer and dryer set for brain injury survivors to perform their clubhouse work assignment at River Music Experience. $3,000.
Friendly House: To support a Family Night Program and SWELL (School Wellness) event to enrich lives and strengthen neighborhoods at the Friendly House in Davenport. $3,000.
National TTT Society: To provide tuition and outfit girls from disadvantaged homes to attend Camp 2020. $3,000.
Davenport North High School Food Pantry: To meet the ongoing needs of students and families with items that are not provided by the River Bend Foodbank. $1,000.
Davenport North High School Mentors In Violence Prevention: To help students develop options for for interventions in situations that are abusive. $500.
Project Lit: Provide Davenport North High School students with books and space to reignite or continue their love of reading. $700.
Ecumenical Housing Development Group: To provide quality safe affordable housing to low and moderate income individuals and families in Scott County. $2,355.
Vera French Foundation: To provide supplies for a school-based therapy program for students in the North Scott schools. $2,000.
Handicapped Development Center: To purchase Fit and Fun Playscapes (large playground stencils and paint kits) to encourage physical activity for individuals with limited mobility. $2,880.
Davenport Lutheran Home: To provide a stand-in table with electric patient lift for residents of the Davenport care facility. $1,500.
Davenport North High School Art Department: To replace pottery wheels. $700.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging: To provide Tai Chai and falls prevention courses for those 60 and older at Gilda’s Club and the Eldridge Rec Center. $1,600.
Previously, $13,880 from the club’s November fundraising auction was directed to Mississippi Bend Trykes to build custom-made tricycles for differently-abled youths.
