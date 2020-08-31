North Scott school superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELDRIDGE, IA — North Scott School District Superindent Joe Stutting has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stutting attended an outdoor event the weekend of August 22 and was informed of exposure during the week. The positive test result came back Saturday.

Throughout this past week we have had 6 cases of staff members and a number of students requiring quarantine from exposure outside the school setting.

On Saturday, the high school administration and the Scott County Health Department did contact tracing to identify high school students with possible exposure in the school setting.

The result of the tracing found an additional 13 students and the sophomore football team who will be quarantined.

The district is asking that students and families help in efforts to keep school going face-to-face and students participating in activities.

Just as we are following the health department recommendation inside of school, the district is encouraging everyone to do these same things outside of school.

- Wear a mask in public places

- Social distance whenever possible

- Wash hands

- Stay home if you are not feeling well

