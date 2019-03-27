By the time North Scott students return to school in August, John Glenn Elementary in Donahue could be harvesting the sun to power its building.
The school district plans to install a 100KW solar photovoltaic ground system at the school in what Superintendent Joe Stutting said could be "step one in a phased-in process" of converting to solar energy district-wide.
He said the district estimates it will cost about $175,000 to install the new system and is in the process of evaluating bids. The project would be paid with the local option sales tax funds.
"The savings is $23,000 a year so it's a short payback. In less than 10 years, you've paid for solar," Stutting said Wednesday. "If we can help produce the energy we use in our district, go greener and save on our utility bills, I could see us continuing (installations) at other buildings."
Although John Glenn is the district's smallest school with 234 students, he said "there's no magic to why we chose it."
The North Scott School Board will hold a public hearing on the project at its April 8 meeting, at which it is expected to vote on approving a contract. Stutting said six companies responded to the district's request for proposal, or RFP, including one bid from a district parent (a solar vendor) who first approached district officials with the idea.
According to the RFP, the selected contractor will design, construct and initially operate the system. The system will be installed on available land at the school as opposed to the school's roof.
The district operates a total of seven schools and most of the elementary schools have enough available land to install a ground solar array, Stutting said. "The problem is the land is more fixed (at the schools) inside Eldridge."
He said as a school district, North Scott is not eligible for current federal rebates available to individual customers installing solar.
Stutting said the district plans to produce 85 percent of the energy it uses and plans to decrease its energy usage through other measures including more LED lighting.
As part of the RFP, the selected contractor must develop an educational display and materials to help the students learn about solar energy.
The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 1.