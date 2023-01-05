Not Another Bridal Expo vendors to serve meal, centerpiece cake at mock wedding scene

When it comes to weddings, baker Addie Corby-Winn said it generally takes a tasting for customers to commit, and she has to draw them into her shop to make that connection. With bridal expos, however, the customers come to her.

"If you don't get those people into your space for a tasting, this way, you have a bigger group of people who you can hit at one time," Corby-Winn said.

For Not Another Bridal Expo, Corby-Winn's bakery, Little Sweets Cake Design, and other vendors will show off their food, drink and other wedding staples for Quad-Cities couples.

Not Another Bridal Expo will take couples through a mock wedding 3-8 p.m. Jan. 7 at the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre, 136 E 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets are available on the event website, and packages range from $65 to $320.

Organizer Obot Udoh said customers should expect to see all the makings of a real wedding set up at the expo, from decorations to music, meals and drinks to dancing from choreographers.

Not Another Bridal Expo is a place where "you see what the vendors do rather than just hearing what they say," Udoh said.

As for Corby-Winn, working at the expo will allow her to show off a real wedding cake and treats that people would actually find at a wedding, rather than dummy cakes.

The first Not Another Bridal Expo event was held in 2019, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled events across the world. The expo is coming back after the pandemic and changing some things up, Corby-Winn said, including the layout that customers will walk through so they can see all vendors with ease.

Udoh came up with the idea after noticing that many of the weddings he handled music for were using the same ideas, which had become repetitive. The organizer said he hopes people will take the ideas the expo presents and either work with vendors to bring them to life or even DIY them themselves, as long as they find something worth-wile at the mock wedding.

"Instead of trying to make people change their wedding, how about we change where bridal expos are like," Udoh said. "We can get people more ideas, from wedding games that they can play to food that they can have to different types of guestbook experiences, and so many different things."