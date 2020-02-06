Not your typical tacos: New Quad-Cities restaurants offer tasty twists

One year ago, Marguerite Dasso was a teacher in the Davenport School District, and her sister, Crystal Reickard, was a waitress who owned a cleaning business.
Now, the two co-own Jennie’s Boxcar inside the Rust Belt building in East Moline, where they're slinging flavorful, unique street tacos, fancy tequilas and crafty cocktails.
“We’ve been doing well,” said Dasso, who lives in Davenport.
Jennie’s Boxcar is part of the Rust Belt music venue, which is the brainchild of Sean Moeller and East Moline Glass Co. owner Larry Anderson.
Dasso said Streamline Architects, founded by her husband, Drew, approached her about opening a restaurant in the building where the architectural firm also is housed.
“I wasn’t really interested,” she said, but no one could find an established restaurant to open up in the space.
Dasso said her sister had waited tables for some 18 years, “so I convinced her to kind of do this adventure with me.” Originally, the plan was to create a food-court concept, but after running the numbers, the crew decided to choose one idea and stick with it.
The women wanted to make quality food that they were comfortable with, and “something we could do quickly."
Thus, Jennie’s Boxcar was born, named for the sisters’ maternal grandmother, Jennie (Sandoval) Garcia. Garcia was born in the Silvis railroad yards in 1922, and her family moved to Silvis' 2nd Street in 1932. Her brothers, Joe and Frank Sandoval, are honored on the Hero Street Monument, there, according to the restaurant's website.
Jennie married Charley Garcia, who took a job with the Rock Island Lines in Silvis, and for a while, they were given a boxcar to live in before moving into an apartment. In 1948, the couple and their children, including the sisters’ mother, Bonnie, moved into a house in East Moline.
The sisters learned all of this from their grandmother’s scribbles in the back of an old notebook.
“We were raised to be very proud of who we were and where we came from,” said Reickard, a Port Byron resident. “I don’t think there was an option not to have (our heritage) be a part of it.”
The two wanted to offer something a little different from what other Mexican restaurants in the Quad-Cities serve.
“We were not trying to compete,” Reickard said.
Their grandmother managed an Adolph's restaurant, one of a local chain, for 20 years, so many of their family recipes create dishes similar to those served at Adolph's, Dasso said, but "we just didn’t want to be another, like, knockoff Adolph’s restaurant."
So the sisters turned to the internet and restaurants in the Chicago area for inspiration, and they got a little help from chef Steve Tiezzi with Martin Bros. Food Distributing Co. Inc.
Together, they concocted a host of unique tacos, appetizers and salads, with flavors ranging from spins on standard staples, such as The Gringo taco, to the wildly different, such as the Miss Piggy taco, which is packed with pork belly, crema slaw, diced apple and watermelon and cusabi sauce.
The restaurant offers vegetarian options, too, with the El Camote sweet potato tacos, and the Paco, which features roasted cauliflower. It also offers keto-friendly taco shells.
So far, the best-selling taco is the barbacoa, which features spicy, shredded beef with pico, queso fresco, crema and cilantro.
Dasso’s favorite is the Cowboy, with ranch slaw, barbecue pulled pork, pickled onion, pickled cucumber and Sriracha. Reickard’s favorite is either the barbacoa or the Hot Swine, with cubed pork belly, red cabbage, diced apples, black bean and corn salsa, and a Sriracha drizzle.
“I love when people come in and they’re like, 'Oh, this is not what we were expecting,' " Dasso said. Of course, there are those who come in for rice and beans or enchiladas and are disappointed, Dasso said, “but a lot of people come in with an open mind, and they’re surprised at, like, how fancy it is in here.”
The restaurant is kid-friendly, Dasso said, and if there are children in the house that are causing a ruckus, chances are, they’re hers.
“Now we hope people, when they come to a show (at the Rust Belt), they come down a few hours early and eat dinner here, hang out at the (Midwest Ale Works) brewery,” Dasso said. People also can pick up drinks at Midwest Ale Works and bring them into Jennie’s Boxcar, or come into Jennie’s Boxcar for tacos and take them into Midwest Ale Works.
When the weather is nicer, there will be common outdoor seating, too, the sisters said.
In the meantime, the crew has collaborated with WOE Pizza, out of Moline, and is looking to collaborate with other businesses, too. “We’re getting there,” Dasso said.
Across the river in Davenport, the folks at Tacobar? also are hard at work to concoct the tasty and different.
Chef Toby Christianson, who owned Woodfire Grill, 131 W. 2nd St., Davenport, opened Tacobar? in December in the same space after Woodfire closed in October.
“We’re more about fun, and I was tired of not having fun,” Christianson said.
At places such as Woodfire, which was open just shy of 12 years, “you’re expected to have 90 items on your menu and do them all reasonably well,” Christianson said.
It was a good run, but then you just get "stale" as a chef, he said. “I just want people to eat good food.”
Christianson said he wanted to offer something that was fast, tasty and different but approachable.
“I think this lends itself better to how I like to cook,” he said.
Plus, “you can make a taco out of anything.”
Customer favorites so far include the smoked brisket tacos, which are a sort of carry-over from the Woodfire menu. They feature smoked beef brisket, cider slaw, queso fresco, tortilla crunch and house barbecue.
Christianson’s favorite is the braised lamb taco with demi reduction, tzatziki crema and a cucumber-citrus slaw.
“We’re not here to compete with the Mexican restaurants,” he said. “We’re here to complement them.”
For more information about Jennie’s Boxcar, visit jenniesboxcar.squarespace.com or call 309-429-3313. For more information about Tacobar?, visit tacobarqc.com or call 563-324-2227.